PAGASA: “Siony” to intensify into a typhoon by tomorrow morning

(Eagle News)–“Siony” is expected to intensify into a typhoon by tomorrow morning.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said so far, Signal No. 2 remains in effect over Babuyan Islands and Batanes with “Siony” located 360 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes, packing maximum sustained winds of 95 kph and gustiness of up to 115 kph.

It is moving west at 25 kph.

Signal No. 1, on the other hand, is in effect over the northern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Lal-Lo, Allacapan, Santa Teresita, Buguey, Camalaniugan, Aparri, Ballesteros, Abulug, Pamplona, Sanchez-Mira, Claveria, Santa Praxedes), the northern portion of Apayao (Santa Marcela, Luna, Calanasan), and the northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Adams, Pagudpud, Bangui, Dumalneg, Burgos, Vintar, Pasuquin, Bacarra).

According to PAGASA, “Siony” will continue to move west or west-northwest in the next 48 hours.

After leaving the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Friday afternoon or evening, PAGASA said the tropical cyclone is forecast to turn southwest on Saturday morning and accelerate towards central or southern Vietnam.

After exiting PAR, “Siony” will gradually weaken, PAGASA said.

Strong breeze to near gale conditions will continue over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, the northern portion of Ilocos Norte, and the northern and eastern coastal areas of mainland Cagayan due to the northeasterlies.

In the next 24 hours, the trough of “Siony” will bring scattered light to moderate with at times heavy rainshowers over Pangasinan and most parts of Central Luzon, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Moderate to heavy rains due to “Siony,” on the other hand, will begin affecting Batanes and Babuyan Islands tomorrow early morning.

In the next 24 hours, the coastal waters of areas where Signal No. 2 and 1 are in effect will have rough to high seas.

Areas under a gale warning will have rough to very rough seas.

PAGASA said sea travel is risky over these waters for all types of seacraft in areas under tropical cyclone wind signal and for small seacraft in areas under gale warning.

Moderate to rough seas will be experienced over the western seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon and the eastern seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao.