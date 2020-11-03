PAGASA: “Siony” may intensify into severe tropical storm in next 24 to 36 hours

(Eagle News)–“Siony” is expected to intensify into a severe tropical storm in the next 24 to 36 hours.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration made the forecast as it announced the tropical storm has slightly intensified as it moved slowly over the Philippine Sea east of extreme Northern Luzon.

So far, it is estimated 565 km east of Basco, Batanes, packing maximum

sustained winds of 85 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 105 kph.

It is moving east northeast slowly.

PAGASA said “Siony” is forecast to move slowly or remain stationary in the next 24 hours.

Afterwards, the tropical storm will move generally west toward extreme Northern Luzon, and is expected to make landfall over the Batanes-Babuyan Islands area on Friday.

Today, the weather bureau said the northeasterlies and the trough of “Siony” will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Batanes, Apayao, Cagayan, and Isabela.

“Flooding (including flashfloods) and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards,” PAGASA said.

The northeasterlies enhanced by Tropical Storms “Rolly” and “Siony” will also bring strong to near gale conditions with higher gusts over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the northern portions of Cagayan and Ilocos Norte.

Rough to very rough seas are expected over the seaboards of Northern Luzon due to the combined effects of “Rolly” and “Siony,” and the enhanced northeasterlies.

This means sea travel is risky over these waters, especially for those using small seacraft.

Moderate to rough seas, on the other hand, will be experienced over the remaining seaboards of Luzon and the eastern seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao.