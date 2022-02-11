PAGASA: Shear line affecting Visayas

Luzon affected by northeast monsoon

(Eagle News) — The shear line is affecting Visayas.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the northeast monsoon is also affecting Luzon.

PAGASA said, as a result, Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, and Zamboanga Peninsula will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Quezon and Aurora will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, the weather bureau said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, the eastern sections of Luzon and Visayas will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.