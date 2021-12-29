PAGASA: Shear line affecting Visayas, northeastern section of Mindanao

Luzon affected by northeast monsoon

(Eagle News) — The shear line is affecting Visayas and the northeastern section of Mindanao.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the northeast monsoon is also affecting Luzon.

As a result, Visayas, Mindanao, and Palawan will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to heavy to at times intense rains are possible.

Meanwhile, Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Ifugao, Mountain Province, Aurora, Quezon, Bicol Region, and the rest of MIMAROPA will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

According to the weather bureau, Luzon, Visayas, and the northern and eastern sections of Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.