PAGASA: Shear line affecting N. Luzon

(Eagle News) — The shear line is affecting Northern Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Batanes, and Cagayan will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Extreme Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Visayas and the rest of Luzon, and Mindanao, meanwhile, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.