PAGASA: Shear line affecting N. Luzon

Visayas, Mindanao affected by ITCZ

(Eagle News)–The shear line is affecting Northern Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the Intertropical Convergence Zone is also affecting Visayas and Mindanao.

As a result, Cagayan Valley, Apayao and Ilocos Norte will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Meanwhile, Visayas, Mindanao, Masbate and Sorsogon will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, the entire country will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.