PAGASA: Shear line affecting eastern section of N. Luzon

Eastern portions of S. Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao also affected by easterlies

(Eagle News) — The shear line is affecting the eastern section of Northern Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the easterlies are also affecting the eastern sections of Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Apayao, Kalinga, Ifugao, and Mountain Province, as a result, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Eastern Visayas and Caraga, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, the entire country will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.