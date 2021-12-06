PAGASA: Shear line affecting eastern section of Mindanao

(Eagle News) — The shear line is affecting the eastern section of Mindanao.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the northeast monsoon is also affecting Luzon and Visayas.

The weather bureau said Caraga, and Davao Region will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Meanwhile, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, and the northern portion of Quezon including Polillo Islands will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, and the rest of Visayas, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The rest of Mindanao, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

Luzon, Visayas, and the eastern section of Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.