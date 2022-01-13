PAGASA: Shear line affecting eastern section of Mindanao

Luzon, Visayas also affected by northeast monsoon

(Eagle News) — The shear line is affecting the eastern section of Mindanao.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the northeast monsoon is also affecting Luzon and Visayas.

As a result, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, and Davao Region will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Ifugao, Mountain Province, Aurora, Quezon, Camarines Provinces, and Catanduanes, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, and Visayas will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The rest of Mindanao, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

PAGASA said Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.