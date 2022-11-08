PAGASA: Shear line affecting eastern section of Luzon

(Eagle News) — The shear line is affecting the eastern section of Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, as a result, Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Quirino, Quezon, Camarines Provinces, and Catanduanes will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.