PAGASA: Shear line affecting eastern section of Central Luzon

N. Luzon and rest of Central Luzon also affected by northeast monsoon

(Eagle News) — The shear line is affecting the eastern section of Central Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the northeast monsoon is also affecting Northern Luzon and the rest of Central Luzon.

PAGASA said Aurora and the northern portion of Quezon, as a result, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

Cagayan Valley, the weather bureau said, will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, and the rest of Central Luzon, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Northern Luzon, and the eastern section of Central and Southern Luzon, of Visayas, and of Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.