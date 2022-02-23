PAGASA: Shear line affecting eastern portions of S. Luzon, Visayas

(Eagle News) — The shear line is affecting the eastern sections of Southern Luzon and Visayas.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the northeast monsoon is also affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

PAGASA said Eastern Visayas, Bicol Region, MIMAROPA, Caraga, Davao Region, Aklan, Capiz, Quezon, and Aurora will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms as a result.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan Valley, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with rains.

Ilocos Region and Cordillera Administrative Region, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, the eastern sections of Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, Northern and Central Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.’

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.