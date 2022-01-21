PAGASA: Shear line affecting eastern portion of S. Luzon

Rest of Luzon affected by northeast monsoon

(Eagle News) — The shear line is affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the northeast monsoon is also affecting the rest of Luzon.

As a result, Bicol Region and CALABARZON will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Aurora, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Visayas and Mindanao, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, the entire country will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.