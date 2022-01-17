PAGASA: Shear line affecting eastern Mindanao

Rest of PHL affected by northeast monsoon

(Eagle News) — The shear line is affecting the eastern section of Mindanao.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the northeast monsoon is also affecting the rest of the country.

As a result, cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected in Mindanao.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan Valley, Aurora, and Quezon, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

PAGASA said the country will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.