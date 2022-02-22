PAGASA: Shear line affecing eastern section of Visayas

Luzon, rest of Visayas affected by northeast monsoon

(Eagle News) — The shear line is affecting the eastern section of Visayas.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the northeast monsoon is also affecting Luzon and the rest of Visayas.

PAGASA said, as a result, Davao Region, Caraga, Samar, Eastern Samar and Northern Samar will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Quezon and Bicol Region, PAGASA said, will have cloudy skies with rains.

Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon and the rest of Visayas will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The rest of Mindanao, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Northern and Central Luzon, and the eastern section of Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.