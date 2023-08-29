PAGASA says Tropical Storm “Haikui” may enter PAR on Wednesday

(Eagle News) — Tropical Storm “Haikui” may enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Wednesday afternoon or evening, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said.

According to PAGASA, “Hanna,” as it will be called once it enters PAR, is less likely to directly affect the country but may enhance the southwest monsoon beginning Wednesday or Thursday.

“This may result in the continuation of occasional or monsoon rains over the western portion of Luzon and Visayas throughout this week,” the weather bureau said.

So far, the center of the tropical storm is located 1,965 km east of Northern Luzon.

“Haikui” is packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 80 kph.

It is moving westward at 20 kph.

According to the weather bureau, “Haikui” is forecast to steadily intensify over the next five days.

It may reach the severe tropical storm category within 48 hours, either prior to or after entering PAR, and become a typhoon over the northeastern PAR region.