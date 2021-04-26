PAGASA says northeasterly surface windflow affecting Northern, Central Luzon

(Eagle News) — The northeasterly surface windflow is affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

As a result, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

According to PAGASA, the rest of the country will have the same conditions.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

The weather bureau said the northern section of Luzon and the eastern sections of Luzon and Visayas will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.