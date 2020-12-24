PAGASA says LPA may develop off Mindanao

(Eagle News) –A low pressure area may develop off Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration’s Ariel Rojas said if it develops within 36 hours, the LPA may pass by the southern part of the country and bring rains there.

So far, PAGASA said the northeast monsoon is affecting extreme Northern Luzon.

As a result, Cagayan Valley and the Cordillera Administrative Region will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms, this time due to localized thunderstorms.