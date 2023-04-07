PAGASA: Ridge of high pressure area extending over extreme N. Luzon

(Eagle News) — The ridge of a high pressure area is extending over extreme Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

The rest of the country will experience the same conditions.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

The weather bureau said Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and coastal waters.