PAGASA: Ridge of high pressure area extending across eastern portion of S. Luzon, Visayas

(Eagle News) — The ridge of a high pressure area is extending across the eastern section of Southern Luzon and Visayas.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astrronomical Services Administration, Metro Manila, as a result, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The rest of the country will have the same conditions.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

According to the weather bureau, the western section of Luzon and extreme Northern Luzon will have moderate winds and moderate coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.