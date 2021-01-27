PAGASA retires four tropical cyclone names from 2020 list

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration has decommissioned four tropical cyclone names from the 2020 list.

PAGASA said the officially retired names are “Ambo,” “Quinta,” “Rolly,” and “Ulysses.”

They will be replaced by “Aghon,” “Querubin,” “Romina,” and “Upang” on the 2024 list.

According to PAGASA, a tropical cyclone name is decommissioned if it meets at least one of the following criteria:

(1) 300 or more deaths

(2) P 1 billion or more worth of damage

PAGASA said “Ambo” left P1.574 billion worth of damage to property, “Quinta” 27 deaths and P4.223 billion worth of damage, “Rolly” 25 deaths and P17.875 billion worth of damage, and “Ulysses” 101 deaths and P20.261 billion worth of damage.

The weather bureau has said the decommissioning of the names of destructive tropical cyclones has been a practice since 1979.

PAGASA’s list of tropical cyclone names is composed of four sets of 25 names, with 10 auxiliary or “reserved” names.

If the number of tropical cyclones within the year exceeds 25, an auxiliary list is used.