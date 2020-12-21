PAGASA: Rains still expected in parts of PHL today, Dec. 21

(Eagle News) –Rains are still expected in parts of the country today, Dec. 21, even as Tropical Depression “Krovanh” (formerly “Vicky”) continues to move away from Kalayaan islands outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rains are expected over Kalayaan Islands, Babuyan and Calayan Islands, the eastern portion of mainland Cagayan Valley, Aurora, and the northern portion of Quezon.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains, on the other hand, are expected over the rest of mainland Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao,

The northeast monsoon enhanced by the tropical depression, PAGASA said, will bring strong to gale-force winds to Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the northern portions of Cagayan, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte.

Occasional gusty conditions are also likely over the eastern portions of mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Quezon, and Palawan including Calamian Islands.

In the next 24 hours, the northeast monsoon enhanced by the tropical depression will bring rough to high seas over the entire seaboard of Northern Luzon and rough to very rough seas over the seaboard of Central Luzon, the eastern seaboard of northern Quezon including the northern and eastern waters of Polillo Islands, the seaboard of Camarines Norte, the northern seaboard of Camarines Sur, the northern and eastern seaboard of Catanduanes, the seaboard of Lubang Island, and the western seaboard of Palawan including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands.

That means, PAGASA said, that sea travel is risky over these waters especially for small sea vessels.