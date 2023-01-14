PAGASA: Rains expected in parts of PHL due to LPA, northeast monsoon

(Eagle News)–Rains are expected in parts of the country on Saturday, Jan. 13, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said.

According to PAGASA, Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Dinagat Islands, and Surigao del Norte, in particular, will have cloudy skies with scattered to widespread rain showers and thunderstorms.

PAGASA said these were due to the low pressure area off Lanuza, Surigao del Sur.

Flooding and landslides due to moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are possible.

Meanwhile, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, and the rest of Visayas and Mindanao will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Metro Manila, Aurora, Nueva Ecija and Bulacan will have cloudy skies with rains due to the northeast monsoon affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

The rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light rains because of the northeast monsoon.

According to the weather bureau, the entire country will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.