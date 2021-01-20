PAGASA: Rains due to LPA off Aurora, tail-end of frontal system

(Eagle News) — Rains will persist in parts of the country today due to the low pressure area and the tail-end of a frontal system, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said.

According to PAGASA, the cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Cordillera Administrative Region, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, rest of CALABARZON, and Eastern Visayas are due to the LPA located 100 kilometers east of Baler, Aurora.

The weather bureau said the cloudy skies with scattered to widespread rainshowers and thunderstorms in Cagayan Valley, Aurora, and Northern Quezon are due to the LPA and the tail-end of a frontal system affecting the eastern section of Northern Luzon.

According to PAGASA, the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.

Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Visayas and Mindanao, on the other hand, will have light to moderate winds and slight coastal waters, PAGASA said.