PAGASA: Rain showers expected in parts of PHL

(Eagle News)–Rain showers are expected in parts of the country.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Eastern Visayas, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate, Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte, in particular, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

PAGASA said these were due to the low pressure area located 285 kilometers east of Hinatuan.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Mindanao, the rest of Visayas, and the rest of Bicol Region will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said, meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light rains, this time, due to the northeast monsoon affecting Luzon.

Luzon and the eastern section of Visayas will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate rains and slight to moderate coastal waters.