PAGASA: Northeasterly surface windflow affecting N. Luzon

(Eagle News) — The northeasterly surface windflow is affecting Northern Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration, Cordillera Administrative Region and Cagayan Valley will have cloudy skies with light rains as a result.

Ilocos Region, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, this time due to the easterlies.

According to the weather bureau, Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.