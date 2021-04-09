PAGASA: Northeasterly surface wind flow affecting Northern Luzon

(Eagle News) — The northeasterly surface wind flow is affecting Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Cagayan Valley, Ilocos Region, and Cordillera Administrative Region, as a result, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

PAGASA said Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers, this time due to localized thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

In terms of winds and coastal waters, according to the weather bureau, Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.