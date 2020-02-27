PAGASA: Northeast monsoon still affects extreme N. Luzon

(Eagle News)–The northeast monsoon is still affecting extreme Northern Luzon, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said.

As a result, PAGASA said Batanes and Babuyan Islands will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

According to PAGASA, Visayas and Mindanao, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers, this time due to localized thunderstorms.