PAGASA: Northeast monsoon affecting the country

(Eagle News)–The northeast monsoon is affecting the country.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, as a result, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, Quezon, Bicol Region, and Eastern Visayas will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon and Visayas will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Caraga and Davao Region, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the trough of a low pressure area.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

The rest of Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

Extreme Northern Luzon, Southern Luzon, Visayas, and the northern and eastern sections of Mindanao, meanwhile, will have strong winds and rough coastal waters.

According to the weather bureau,

the rest of the country will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.