PAGASA: Northeast monsoon affecting Northern Luzon

(Eagle News)–The northeast monsoon is affecting Northern Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Batanes and Cagayan including Babuyan Islands will have cloudy skies with rains as a result.

Aurora and Quezon will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, this time, due to the easterlies.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, the rest of Central Luzon and the rest of Cagayan Valley will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.