PAGASA: Northeast monsoon affecting Northern, Central Luzon

Mindanao affected by ITCZ

(Eagle News) — The Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the northeast monsoon is also affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

As a result, Caraga and Davao Region will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, and Northern Quezon will have cloudy skies with light rains while Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, rest of Central Luzon, and the rest of CALABARZON will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.

According to PAGASA, Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.