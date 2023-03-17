PAGASA: Northeast monsoon affecting Northern and Central Luzon

(Eagle News) — The northeast monsoon is affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, and Central Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light rains.

PAGASA said Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

The eastern section of Luzon and Visayas, meanwhile, will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.