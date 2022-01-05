PAGASA: Northeast monsoon affecting N. Luzon

(Eagle News) — The northeast monsoon is affecting Northern Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Ilocos Provinces, Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, and the northern portion of Quezon, as a result, will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Davao Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, Sarangani, Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, and southern Palawan, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone and the easterlies.

Flash floods or landslides due to scattered moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Visayas, the rest of Mindanao, and the rest of Palawan, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

According to the weather bureau, the country will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.