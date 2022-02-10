PAGASA: Northeast monsoon affecting N. Luzon

Eastern section of Mindanao affected by easterlies

(Eagle News) — The northeast monsoon is affecting Northern Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the easterlies are also affecting the eastern section of Mindanao.

As a result, Visayas, Caraga, Davao Region, and Northern Mindanao will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Meanwhile, Cagayan and Apayao will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Ilocos Region and the rest of Cagayan Valley and Cordillera Administrative Region will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rainsPartly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, Luzon, Visayas, and the eastern section of Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.