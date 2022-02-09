PAGASA: Northeast monsoon affecting N. Luzon

(Eagle News) — The northeast monsoon is affecting Northern Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, as a result, Batanes and Cagayan including Babuyan Islands will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, Leyte, Southern Leyte, and Bohol, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

The Ilocos provinces, Apayao, Abra, and Kalinga will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, Northern Luzon, and the rest of Luzon, Visayas, and the eastern section of Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.