PAGASA: Northeast monsoon affecting N. Luzon

Mindanao affected by easterlies

(Eagle News) — The northeast monsoon is affecting Northern Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, as a result, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Cagayan Valley will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, this time due to the easterlies affecting Mindanao.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

PAGASA said the northern and western sections of Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.