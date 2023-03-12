PAGASA: Northeast monsoon affecting Luzon

(Eagle News)–The northeast monsoon is affecting Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with rains as a result.

Visayas and Mindanao, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides due to severe thunderstorms are possible.

Luzon and the eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.