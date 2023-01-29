PAGASA: Northeast monsoon affecting Luzon

(Eagle News)–The northeast monsoon is affecting Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as a result, Eastern Visayas, Caraga and Davao Oriental will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan Valley, the Cordillera Administrative Region, Bicol Region, Aurora, Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque and Romblon will have cloudy skies with rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light rains.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, Luzon and Visayas will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.