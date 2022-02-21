PAGASA: Northeast monsoon affecting Luzon

(Eagle News) –The northeast monsoon is affecting Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, as a result, Cagayan Valley, Aurora and Quezon will have cloudy skies with rains.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Meanwhile, Southern Palawan, Zamboanga Peninsula, BARMM, SOCCSKSARGEN and Davao Region will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Northern and Central Luzon, the eastern section of Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, PAGASA said, will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.