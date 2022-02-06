PAGASA: Northeast monsoon affecting Luzon

(Eagle News) — The northeast monsoon is affecting Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Cagayan Valley, Aurora and Quezon, as a result, will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and the rest of Central Luzon and CALABARZON will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Luzon, Visayas, and the northern and eastern sections of Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.