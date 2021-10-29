PAGASA: Northeast monsoon affecting Luzon

(Eagle News) — The northeast monsoon is affecting Luzon.

As a result, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, and Southern Quezon will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Meanwhile, Mindanao, MIMAROPA, and the rest of Visayas will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters, while the rest of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.