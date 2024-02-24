PAGASA: Northeast monsoon affecting extreme Northern Luzon

Country also affected by easterlies

(Eagle News)–The northeast monsoon is affecting extreme Northern Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the easterlies are also affecting the country.

As a result, Bicol Region will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan Valley, Aurora, and Quezon, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region and the rest of Central Luzon and Calabarzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau,

Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.