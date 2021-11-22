PAGASA: Northeast monsoon affecting extreme N. Luzon

Rest of PHL affected by easterlies, weather bureau says

(Eagle News) — The northeast monsoon is affecting extreme Northern Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the easterlies are also affecting the rest of the country.

As a result, Batanes, Ilocos Norte, Apayao, and Cagayan, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.