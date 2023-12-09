PAGASA: Northeast monsoon affecting extreme N. Luzon

(Eagle News)–The northeast monsoon is affecting extreme Northern Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, as a result, Batanes and Babuyan Islands will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, Northern Luzon is expected to have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.