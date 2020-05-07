PAGASA: No “equinox phenomenon” in next five days

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration on Thursday, May 7, belied social media reports there would be an “equinox phenomenon” in the next five days.

PAGASA said in the first place, the spring equinox already ended on March 20.

The autumnal equinox, on the other hand, will take place on Sept. 23.

PAGASA said an equinox takes place when the center of the sun is directly on top of the world’s Equator.

When an equinox takes place, PAGASA said the length of the night and the length of the day are the same.

“Maging mapanuri sa mga nababasang posts o natatanggap na mensahe para maiwasan ang pagpapakalat ng maling impormasyon,” PAGASA said.

It also urged the public to “stay hydrated” during the dry season, and to “stay home” and “stay safe.”

The reports on the fake news circulated on Facebook, Twitter on Viber.

The reports urged the public to stay indoors especially from 12 noon to 3 p.m. daily due to the supposed phenomenon that will supposedly result in the temperature fluctuating to 40 degrees Celsius.