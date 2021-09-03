PAGASA: Monsoon trough affecting western section of Luzon

Cloudy skies, rain showers expected

(Eagle News) — The monsoon trough is affecting the western section of Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Palawan, as a result, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

The entire country, PAGASA said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.