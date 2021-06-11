PAGASA: Monsoon trough affecting PHL

(Eagle News) — The monsoon trough is affecting the Philippines.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as a result, Metro Manila will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Central Luzon, CALABARZON, and MIMAROPA, PAGASA said, will experience the same conditions.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

The rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, the whole country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.