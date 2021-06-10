PAGASA: Monsoon trough affecting PHL; cloudy skies, scattered rain showers expected

(Eagle News) — The monsoon trough is affecting the Philippines today.

As a result, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

PAGASA said Bicol Region, Northern Samar, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, and Marinduque will experience the same conditions, with flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains possible.

The entire Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan including Kalayaan Group of Islands; and the other parts of the Philippines will also have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, still due to the monsoon trough.

Meanwhile, according to the weather bureau, the whole country will have light to moderate winds.

Slight to moderate coastal waters, on the other hand, are expected.