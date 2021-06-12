PAGASA: Monsoon trough affecting PHL; cloudy skies, scattered rain showers expected

(Eagle News) — The monsoon trough is still affecting the Philippines.

As a result, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Central Luzon, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, and Western Visayas will also experience the same conditions, with flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains possible.

The rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, the whole country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.