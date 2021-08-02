PAGASA: Monsoon rains still expected

(Eagle News) –Monsoon rains are still expected in parts of the Philippines.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Ilocos Region, Batanes, Babuyan Group of Islands, Abra, and Apayao, in particular, will experience those conditions.

Flash floods or landslides during scattered to widespread moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Occidental Mindoro, and the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region and Cagayan Valley, meanwhile, will have occasional rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms

PAGASA said Luzon and Visayas will have moderate to strong winds and coastal waters.

Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.